Denmark sends nearly all F-16s it promised to Ukraine

Denmark has already delivered the majority of the promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of its military support.

This was announced by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov following the 26th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The rest of the combat aircraft will be delivered to the Ukrainian Air Force in the near future. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced the transfer of the previous, second batch of Danish F-16 fighters to Ukraine in early December last year.

At that time, the planes from the first batch provided by Denmark had already shot down Russian missiles during the occupiers’ shelling of Ukrainian territory.

As of November, the Ukrainian Air Force had 6 Danish F-16 multi-role fighters.

News.Az