Denmark to purchase 16 more F-35A fighters

The Danish Ministry of Defence will order 16 additional F-35A fighter jets to bolster the country’s Air Force.

This is reported on the website of the Danish Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the purchase would significantly strengthen the combat capabilities of the Danish Armed Forces and contribute to the development of the aviation component of defense.

The new aircraft will allow Denmark to more effectively ensure the country’s security and fulfill its international defense obligations, as well as conduct defense activities around Greenland.

In addition, the new aircraft will help strengthen Denmark’s echeloned air defense system, which is currently being built around short-, medium- and long-range air defense systems.

“In July, I visited the United States to discuss the possibility of rapidly acquiring additional F-35 fighters with the head of the international F-35 fighter program. Funds have now been allocated to implement this option so that we can make an acquisition that will quickly and significantly strengthen the combat power of the Danish Armed Forces,” said Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Defence.

It is worth mentioning that after Donald Trump took office as US President and his harsh policy on arms exports, support for allies, tariffs, and statements about territorial claims, some countries began to look with doubt at the purchase of F-35 fighters, including the representatives of the Danish Ministry of Defence.

But despite this policy, there are currently no alternatives to F-35 on the market, which is why the country has decided to keep purchasing them to strengthen its armed forces against potential Russian aggression.

“When we allocate funds to expand the Danish F-35 fleet to a total of 43 fighters, we significantly strengthen the Kingdom’s defense. F-35s are already in service with the Air Force, where they are a central part of both operations and sovereignty,” said Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard, Danish Chief of Defence.

In addition, Denmark made a financial investment in the development of the aircraft, making it a full participant in the program, which was known as the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) at the time.

It is worth noting that according to the initial contract, the country is to receive 27 F-35A fighters, which will replace F-16 fighters in the Air Force.

Additional 16 aircraft will increase this number to 43, thereby increasing operational capabilities for operations in various areas.

Denmark received the first F-35 fighters in October 2023 at Skydstrup Air Base and currently has 15 aircraft in the country and six at a training base in the United States, with delivery of all 27 ordered F-35s expected by 2026.

At the same time, as of April 1st, 2025, the aircraft became ready for integration with the Danish missile defense system along with F-16, with full operational readiness expected to be achieved in 2027.

