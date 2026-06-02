EU orders nine Schengen countries to drop internal border checks

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The European Commission is pushing back against prolonged border walls within Europe, urging nine Schengen countries to scrap their long-standing internal passport checks in favor of smarter, high-tech security alternatives.





On Tuesday, the EU's executive branch issued formal opinions to Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, and Sweden. The assessment targeted internal border controls that these nations have continuously maintained for more than 12 months. While the Commission acknowledged that member states are facing valid migration and security challenges, it firmly reminded them that passport-free travel is the bedrock of the bloc, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Brussels argues that modern technology makes physical border gates obsolete. Instead of halting traffic, the EU is pressing governments to adopt risk-based police patrols, mobile biometric identification, and advanced vehicle-tracking tech. These digital tools can target specific security threats without choking the free movement of goods and people.

Many Schengen members already use intelligence-led, non-systematic checks that function like standard police work. The Commission wants these programs expanded so formal border checkpoints can be phased out completely, noting that the current setups unfairly penalize cross-border businesses and commuting communities.

"Schengen is one of Europe’s greatest achievements," said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy. "Our opinions send a clear message: where controls are reintroduced, they must remain temporary and exceptional."

News.Az