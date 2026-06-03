Denmark's Frederiksen unveils major government shakeup

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Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has officially unveiled her third government, introducing a fresh four-party coalition alongside a major reshuffle of high-profile cabinet ministers.

The newly formed center-left administration brings together the Social Democrats, the Moderates, the Socialist People's Party, and the Social Liberal Party. While the diverse group does not hold a clear parliamentary majority, it is expected to govern by relying on legislative backing from smaller left-wing parties like the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The new cabinet features 21 ministers, achieving a historic gender balance with 11 women and 10 men.

In one of the most notable shifts of the shakeup, Peter Hummelgaard is moving from the Justice Ministry to take over as the nation's new finance minister, while Nicolai Wammen steps into the justice role. Meanwhile, veteran politician and Moderates leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen will maintain his crucial post as foreign minister.

Other heavy-hitting appointments include Pia Olsen Dyhr as minister of economy and interior, Jeppe Bruus taking over the defense portfolio, and Samira Nawa stepping in as minister for climate, energy and utilities.

The new government was formally presented to King Frederik X at Amalienborg Palace on Wednesday morning, officially kicking off the new administration's term.

News.Az