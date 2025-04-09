Denver Nuggets part ways with head coach Michael Malone
The Denver Nuggets made a surprising move on Tuesday, firing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth just days before the regular season concludes.
David Adelman, the Nuggets' lead assistant, will take over as head coach for the remainder of the season, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.
The shocking decision to fire the coach and eventually part ways with the general manager who won a championship in 2023 comes at a time when the Nuggets (47-32) have lost four straight games and are in danger of falling into the play-in. It has been a frustrating stretch for the Nuggets as three-time MVP and current MVP candidate Nikola Jokic has tried to keep things together while Jamal Murray has been out for five straight games with a hamstring injury.
There have been moments when players have shown emotions on the sideline, with even normally calm Jokic displaying rare frustration recently while on the bench trying to sort out the Nuggets' struggles. The Nuggets have gone 11-13 since the All-Star break.