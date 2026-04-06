LEGO teams up with Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappé, Vini Jr

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The LEGO Group has unveiled a major new football collaboration featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Vini Jr., launching a series of collectible sets ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The announcement is part of LEGO’s broader football initiative aimed at celebrating the sport as a form of creativity, play, and global connection for children and families, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The new LEGO Editions lineup allows fans to build display models inspired by each star player, complete with themed designs, national colours, and hidden “Easter eggs” referencing their careers and achievements.

Each set includes a mini figure of the player and is designed for display, highlighting signature traits such as Ronaldo’s “Siuuu” celebration, Messi’s number 10 legacy, Mbappé’s explosive speed, and Vini Jr.’s flair.

Cristiano Ronaldo called the project a unique honour, saying it was exciting to be “transformed into a LEGO set” and to see fans explore his story through creative building.

Lionel Messi said LEGO play mirrors football itself, describing it as a process of “building and rebuilding, learning from mistakes and celebrating success.”

Kylian Mbappé emphasized the inspirational aspect of the collaboration, saying the set reflects his journey and encourages young fans to dream big and pursue their ambitions.

Vini Jr. highlighted how the sets capture football’s creativity and passion, hoping they inspire fans to “build their own football dreams.”

The collection includes several themed builds:

“Football Highlights” sets featuring player-themed bases and minifigures

Larger “Football Legend” display figures with dynamic poses

A special Lionel Messi wall-art style set for collectors

Each set is designed with symbolic details such as jersey numbers, national team colours, and references to iconic career moments.

LEGO also plans global fan experiences, including interactive zones where children can design jerseys, play digital brick-kicking games, and engage with football-themed creative activities.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, the collaboration blends sport and play, aiming to connect football culture with LEGO’s global audience through interactive and collectible experiences.

News.Az