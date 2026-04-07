Apple foldable iPhone faces major delay risks

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Apple is facing unexpected challenges in developing its first foldable iPhone, raising concerns about possible delays to its highly anticipated launch.

The company has run into technical obstacles during the early engineering test phase—an essential stage before mass production begins, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sources familiar with the matter say the issues are more complex than initially expected. As a result, Apple may need additional time to refine the device, potentially pushing back production timelines and shipment schedules.

In a worst-case scenario, the first batch of foldable iPhones could be delayed by several months.

While the exact nature of the engineering problems remains unclear, the report highlights that early test production has revealed flaws that require adjustments before the product is ready for large-scale manufacturing.

Apple has not yet commented publicly on the report, and the claims have not been independently verified.

Earlier reports suggested that Apple was targeting the second half of 2026 for the release of its first foldable iPhone, alongside upgraded non-folding models featuring improved cameras and larger displays.

If delays materialize, it could impact Apple’s strategy to compete in the growing foldable smartphone market, where rivals have already established a strong presence.

News.Az