China targets Taiwan’s chip edge to bypass global pressure

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China is stepping up efforts to gain access to Taiwan’s world-leading semiconductor expertise, as it seeks to overcome international restrictions and strengthen its own tech industry, according to officials in Taiwan.

A new report from National Security Bureau warns that Beijing is actively trying to acquire advanced chip technology, talent, and key components from Taiwan’s high-tech sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as China pushes for self-sufficiency in semiconductors amid an ongoing technology rivalry with the United States.

According to the report, China is using both direct and indirect methods, including talent recruitment, corporate partnerships, and covert channels, to gain access to Taiwan’s cutting-edge chip know-how.

Authorities say these efforts are aimed at breaking through what Beijing sees as global “containment” of its technology ambitions.

Taiwan remains a critical hub in the global semiconductor supply chain, home to TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to companies like Apple and Nvidia.

Taipei has repeatedly reported cases of Chinese firms attempting to poach engineers and access sensitive technologies, prompting stricter laws to protect its most advanced chip processes.

The report also highlights broader concerns, including potential Chinese interference in Taiwan’s upcoming local elections.

Officials warn that tactics could include deepfakes, fake opinion polls, and cyberattacks. In just the first quarter of this year, Taiwan’s government networks faced over 170 million intrusion attempts.

Military pressure is also rising. More than 420 Chinese military aircraft were detected operating near Taiwan during the same period, alongside coordinated naval patrols.

Taiwanese authorities say these combined actions, spanning technology, cyber operations, and military activity, reflect a wider strategy by Beijing to increase pressure on the island.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has not commented on the report. Taiwan’s government rejects those claims, insisting that only its people can decide their future.

News.Az