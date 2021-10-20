Deputy PMs of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia hold trilateral meeting in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Trilateral Working Group was held under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, according to the website of the Russian government.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk held a meeting of the trilateral Working Group.

On October 20 in Moscow, the parties held the first part of the 8th meeting of the Trilateral Working Group, during which they considered the prospects for the restoration of transport communications in the South Caucasus region and discussed the progress of further work carried out within the framework of the Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation dated January 11, 2021.

The parties agreed to hold the second part of the 8th meeting in the near future.

News.Az

