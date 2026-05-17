Joint Opening of Assemblies kicks off as part of WUF13

Joint Opening of Assemblies kicks off as part of WUF13

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The Joint Opening of the Assemblies has kicked off as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The session, moderated by Aditya Kumar, a consultant and Senior Expert for UN Habitat on stakeholder engagement, is focused on the theme “How do we turn shared priorities into collective momentum for action?”.

The Joint Opening of the Assemblies sets the tone for WUF13, transforming a diverse gathering of stakeholders into a collective force for action. At a moment marked by escalating housing challenges, climate pressures, and deepening inequalities, this opening moves beyond formal ceremony to activate participants as contributors to the Forum’s outcomes, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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Designed as a dynamic and immersive experience, the session blends storytelling, high-level engagement, and interactive participation to surface shared priorities and catalyze early commitments. Voices from across constituencies—youth, grassroots, private sector, local governments, and women leaders—will frame the ambitions of each assembly, grounding global challenges in lived realities.

More than a launch, this moment marks the beginning of a collective journey toward actionable, inclusive, and transformative urban solutions.

News.Az