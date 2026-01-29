Deutsche Bank posts record profit amid money-laundering probe

Germany’s biggest lender said net profit for 2025 reached 6.12 billion euros, its strongest result since 2007 and above analyst expectations. The fourth quarter delivered especially strong performance, supported by higher revenues in the investment banking division, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The bank’s results marked its sixth consecutive profitable year and confirmed it met key financial targets under its three-year strategic plan. Deutsche Bank also announced a new 1 billion euro share buyback program and forecast revenue growth in 2026.

However, the earnings report was overshadowed by ongoing searches conducted by German federal police at Deutsche Bank offices. Prosecutors are investigating whether a suspicious activity report related to past transactions was filed late. The bank said it is fully cooperating with authorities.

Chief executive Christian Sewing stated that the case relates to historical transactions between 2013 and 2018 and does not impact current operations. Following the news, Deutsche Bank shares fell in morning trading.

Analysts noted strong gains in fixed income and currency trading, while retail banking growth was more modest. Despite the investigation, the bank said it remains confident in achieving its long-term profitability goals.