Deutsche Telekom CEO slams EU telecom overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The CEO of Germany’s telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG, Timotheus Hoettges, has voiced strong criticism of the European Union’s proposed overhaul of telecom rules, calling for more deregulation to support investment and reduce bureaucracy.

Speaking at a press conference following the release of Deutsche Telekom’s fourth-quarter results, Hoettges said: “We’re seeing more and more red tape, more requirements.” He expressed concern that the EU’s regulatory approach could stifle innovation and slow the expansion of digital networks across Europe, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The comments come after the European Commission unveiled its major revamp of sector rules in January, known as the Digital Networks Act. The legislation aims to provide operators with the ability to use radio spectrum for an unlimited duration, increasing predictability and incentivizing long-term investment.

However, Hoettges and other European telecom leaders are disappointed that the proposal does not require U.S. tech giants, including Google, Netflix, and Meta, to pay network fees in proportion to the massive traffic they generate. Instead, the act proposes a voluntary cooperation mechanism, which critics argue may be insufficient to address growing network costs.

News.Az