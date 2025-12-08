Malaysia offers help amid Thai-Cambodia border clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia has expressed concern over armed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border and said it is ready to assist in de-escalating the situation, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated.

“I am deeply concerned by reports of armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along their common border. Malaysia stands ready to support steps that can help restore calm and avert further incidents,” Anwar wrote on the X social media platform.

The prime minister emphasized that the renewed fighting threatens to undo efforts to stabilize relations between the two neighbors. He urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open communication channels, and make full use of existing mechanisms to prevent further escalation.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I am deeply concerned by reports of armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along their common border. I offer my condolences to the families of those who have been killed or injured. The renewed fighting risks unravelling the careful work that has gone into stabilising… <a href="https://t.co/PWFnFku4Z1">pic.twitter.com/PWFnFku4Z1</a></p>— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) <a href="https://twitter.com/anwaribrahim/status/1997878389420822907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The Royal Thai Army reported that one Thai soldier was killed and four others wounded after Cambodian forces attacked Thai positions early Monday. In response, the Royal Thai Air Force carried out strikes on Cambodian military positions, targeting infrastructure, weapons depots, command centers, and logistics routes.

Thailand’s 2nd Army Area also said Cambodian forces had fired BM-21 rockets into Thai territory, though no casualties were reported.

News.Az