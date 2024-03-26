Development of relations with China ‘one of top priorities’ for Azerbaijan: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is characterized by excellent political ties, and there is close cooperation in areas such as trade, transport and energy, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said in an interview with the Chinese publication Global Times, News.Az reports.

“First, I would like to see more Chinese companies in Azerbaijan. Chinese companies are already present in diversifying Azerbaijan's economy, but we are expecting more as Azerbaijan moves toward green growth,” he said.

Hajiyev stressed that the development of relations with China has been a top priority for Azerbaijan, as Baku sees Beijing as a good friend and partner. “There is also a historical relationship between our countries. Since Azerbaijan's independence, we have always appreciated China’s friendly support for our development and cooperation,” he said.

“Digital transformation is the number one priority for Azerbaijan in our national priorities, based on our sustainable development goals. In our green transition agenda, we see China as a partner for us. We are also asking our Chinese friends to establish production lines for renewable energies in Azerbaijan. The electric automobile industry in China is one of the leading industries in the world. Currently, we are purchasing electric buses and other equipment from China. We would like to establish a manufacturing base in Azerbaijan in partnership with Chinese companies,” the presidential aide added.

Hajiyev also emphasized the importance of Chinese-Azerbaijani cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative, in particular in the context of the Middle Corridor.

“Most importantly, we see the Chinese-Azerbaijan partnership as significant within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), particularly in the context of the Middle Corridor. The Middle Corridor could become an important linkage between China and the European Union. Azerbaijan, along with Central Asian countries, situated along the Caspian and Black Sea, can be strong partners in connectivity linkages. This aligns well with the BRI and underscores the strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az