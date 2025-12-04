Diabetes drugs show promise in treating addiction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs are emerging as unexpected candidates for treating addiction, as scientists explore whether medications targeting the hormone GLP-1 can curb cravings not only for food, but also for alcohol, nicotine, opioids and other substances.

Interest in the field intensified after neurologist Sue Grigson of Pennsylvania State University heard from a man who said he achieved his first sustained period without alcohol or drugs while taking semaglutide, sold under brands such as Ozempic and Wegovy. Similar reports soon appeared online and in clinics, with patients describing reduced cravings for smoking, drinking and drug use while on GLP-1 medications, News.Az reports, citing Nature.

Scientific support followed earlier this year when a randomized clinical trial led by psychologist Christian Hendershot at the University of Southern California found that weekly semaglutide injections cut alcohol consumption in people with alcohol-use disorder. More than a dozen clinical trials are now under way globally, with initial results expected soon.

GLP-1 receptors are located in parts of the brain that govern reward, motivation and craving. Stimulating these receptors reduces dopamine activity linked to pleasure and reinforcement, making rewarding experiences less compelling. This is the same mechanism that suppresses appetite in people treated for obesity, suggesting a shared biological pathway across substance and behavioral addictions.

Animal studies show that GLP-1 drugs can also blunt stress responses associated with withdrawal and relapse, potentially helping people maintain abstinence. Researchers are now exploring whether these effects could also benefit conditions involving impaired motivation or cognition, such as depression or dementia.

The scientific groundwork goes back more than a decade. Swedish addiction biologist Elisabet Jerlhag Holm first demonstrated in animals that GLP-1 therapies reduced cravings for alcohol, nicotine and stimulants. Later work with Lorenzo Leggio at the U.S. National Institutes of Health linked GLP-1 pathways to human alcohol dependence through genetic evidence and altered receptor activity. Public attention spiked after a 2023 magazine article highlighted patients reporting diminished addictive urges while on semaglutide.

Early clinical trials delivered mixed results. Older GLP-1 drugs such as exenatide and dulaglutide showed limited benefits for heavy drinking or smoking cessation. However, smaller studies were more promising — for example, liraglutide reduced opioid cravings by about 40%. Brain-imaging research also found decreased activity in reward-related regions when participants viewed alcohol cues, prompting a transition to testing newer, more powerful GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide.

Current trials are expanding rapidly. A Danish study testing high-dose semaglutide in more than 100 people with obesity and alcohol-use disorder has concluded, with results expected in early 2026. In the United States, teams led by Lorenzo Leggio, W. Kyle Simmons and Joseph Schacht are evaluating both injectable and oral semaglutide in moderate to heavy drinkers, using functional MRI to track brain responses. Similar methods are being applied to opioid-addiction research.

Despite strong momentum, scientists stress that the field is still exploratory. Regulatory approval would require large-scale trials demonstrating sustained reductions in substance use and measurable improvements in health outcomes. Researchers also warn that GLP-1 drugs can cause significant, and sometimes unintended, weight loss, making careful monitoring essential. Many current studies enroll only participants who are overweight, and future work must determine whether benefits persist after treatment ends.

News.Az