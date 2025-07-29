Diaz delivers walk-off single as Padres stun Mets 7–6 in thrilling finish

+ ↺ − 16 px



Elias Diaz's two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the San Diego Padres to a wild 7–6 victory over the red-hot New York Mets on Monday night, snapping the visitors’ seven-game winning streak.

Jose Iglesias scored the winning run after reaching base on a bunt that Mets reliever Gregory Soto (0–3) threw wide of shortstop Francisco Lindor. The error allowed Xander Bogaerts to take second. Iglesias advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Jake Cronenworth and scored moments later on Diaz’s clutch hit to left-center, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The Padres mobbed Diaz in shallow right field in celebration as they secured their fifth walk-off win of the season.

The Mets had tied the game 6–6 in the top of the ninth with a solo homer by Ronny Mauricio off Padres closer Robert Suarez (3–4), who was attempting to close out his major league-leading 31st save.

Earlier, the Mets jumped to a 5–1 lead in the fifth inning thanks to Mark Vientos' first career grand slam—a redemption shot just one inning after Fernando Tatis Jr. made a leaping catch in right field to rob him of a two-run homer.

The Padres responded immediately in the bottom of the fifth, erupting for five runs on seven hits and a walk. The rally was helped by a mental lapse from reliever Huascar Brazobán, who was late covering first base on Cronenworth’s grounder—allowing an RBI single.

Luis Arraez provided the biggest swing of the inning with a two-run homer that clanged off the right-field foul pole, followed by an emphatic bat flip that ignited the home crowd.

San Diego starter Dylan Cease took a liner off the back of the head from Lindor in the third inning but stayed in the game after a brief medical check.

Moments later, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected by plate umpire Emil Jimenez after Juan Soto was called out looking.

The series continues Tuesday night with Mets left-hander Sean Manaea (1–1, 2.19 ERA) set to face his former team. The Padres have yet to announce their starter.

News.Az