Did Elon Musk alter like button on X for US elections?

With the close race to the White House on, some social media users have claimed that X boss Elon Musk has changed a significant feature on the microblogging site formerly known as Twitter. Users claimed that Musk changed the “like” button for the 2024 US presidential elections, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Videos doing the rounds on X show the like button turn into an animation of a ballot box when its pressed."I thought it was a lie, but come on it's real. Elon Musk has changed the like button for the United States Elections," read one comment."OMG!! Elon Musk changed the Like Button for real to Support Trump," wrote another user.The claims quickly went viral on social media and saw hundreds of thousands of users respond to the posts but there is no official confirmation of any alterations to X’s like feature. Many users reported not seeing any changes on the heart animation and claimed that the viral claims were a way to get more engagement on posts.Similar claims were also made on October 31 when several users shared a picture of a pumpkin animation, claiming that the like button on X was turned into a smiling pumpkin for Halloween. It is unclear if any such changes were implemented to mark the holiday.

