Digitalization - a tool to reintegrate liberated territories into the country's economy (ANALYTICS)

Digital consciousness becomes a critical factor in the formation of human capital in reintegration processes. In this context Azerbaijan was actively pursuing digitalization initiatives across various sectors to modernize the economy, enhance public services, and improve the overall digital infrastructure of the country: Smart Cities, Digital Infrastructure Digital Economy, Cybersecurity ets.

Azerbaijan actively uses the advantages of digital technologies to upgrade its economy and social infrastructure and actively implements digital tools and platforms that improve access to education, healthcare, information, and other important resources for reintegrating groups. Digital consciousness is not only a set of skills but also a cultural phenomenon that forms sustainable values and an understanding of the need for active participation in digital society.

Azerbaijan is taking steps to develop digital consciousness among its citizens, especially among young people, which gives hope for the future development of the country and the improvement of its human capital.

The country also attracts investments in digital infrastructure and stimulates the development of digital start-ups, which creates favorable conditions for the development of high-tech industries, such as information technology, e-commerce, and digital services.

On July 22, 2022, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to approve the Action Plan of the "Socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026 of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which includes digitalization among the five priority areas for the development of the national economy.

Azerbaijan also has become a major regional economic player and an international transport and transit hub. In this direction, Baku establishing international partnerships and cooperation with different countries and international organizations. For example, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will cooperate on the digitalization of the Middle Corridor.

One of Azerbaijan's significant achievements in the digitalization sphere is its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to establish the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan. The hub serves as a platform to promote e-commerce and digital trade in the country.

Azerbaijan is among the list of countries striving to utilize the Smart City/Village approach. Victory in Karabakh and the liberation of those territories pose a new challenge for Azerbaijan. Massive reconstruction and resettlement of the population are seen through the Smart City/Village concept.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced in January 2021 that “settlements recently liberated from Armenian occupation will be re-established based on the concept of smart city/village”

Developing a robust digital infrastructure was crucial for the success of smart city projects. This involved expanding high-speed internet access, implementing IoT (Internet of Things) networks, and creating data centers to support the collection and analysis of city-wide data.

Smart cities aim to improve the quality of life for residents, optimize resource management, and enhance the delivery of public services.

