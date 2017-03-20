Dimitri Kumsishvili: Georgia and Azerbaijan carry out large-scale projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the main strategic partner of Georgia. We are interested in further strengthening and developing this partnership.

Georgia and Azerbaijan carry out large-scale economic projects in region, said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dimitri Kumsishvili, AzerTag reports.

The First Deputy Premier said these projects will play an important role in development of the region, as well as entire Europe.

News.Az

