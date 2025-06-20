Diplomatic corps representatives visit Lachin city

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 20, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan visited the city of Lachin as part of their tour of the country’s East Zangezur and Karabakh regions.

The delegation was accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Lachin district, briefed the diplomats on Lachin International Airport. The airport was inaugurated on May 28 this year, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Lachin International Airport, located in a complex mountainous terrain, is the third international airport built in the liberated territories.

So far, Fuzuli and Zangilan International Airports, which meet modern standards, have been constructed in these territories. With the commissioning of Lachin International Airport, the total number of international airports in Azerbaijan has reached nine.

Construction of this major infrastructure facility began in August 2021 and was carried out in accordance with the highest technological and engineering standards. The airport features a runway measuring 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters in width—capable of accommodating any type of aircraft. The 5,000-square-meter terminal building can serve at least 200 passengers per hour. For passenger convenience, the terminal includes a VIP lounge, check-in and security systems, baggage conveyors, retail outlets, and food courts. The fully automated Air Traffic Control Tower ensures flight management complies with international regulations and safety standards. The infrastructure enables the safe and efficient operation of flights in accordance with ICAO and IATA standards.

It is the highest-altitude airport in Azerbaijan. Situated 30 kilometers from Lachin city, 70 kilometers from Shusha, and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar, the airport will play an important role in strengthening transport links in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions. Moreover, the implementation of this major transport project will significantly contribute to the development of the region’s tourism potential. Given its geographical location and accessibility, this airport is set to become a key transportation hub supporting the region’s economic, social, and logistical integration.

Following the airport visit, the diplomats toured the “Hochazfilm” creative studio. The studio, consisting of two buildings and a shooting pavilion, offers a wide range of options, including hosting cultural events, promoting national brands and local products, organizing summer schools, art courses, competitions, and advancing cooperation in cinematography.

The delegation then proceeded to the Yurd Gallery. Opened as part of the declaration of Lachin as the cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for 2025, the gallery aims to promote the cultural heritage of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

They also visited the Lacinema center and watched a documentary highlighting Lachin under occupation and the restoration efforts following its liberation.

Special Representative Masim Mammadov delivered a presentation about the city.

The tour included a visit to the city promenade Seyrangah and the “Gilabi Ceramics” center, which featured a handmade exhibition.

The diplomats also released fish into the Hakari River.

They are scheduled to visit the city of Shusha on June 21.

