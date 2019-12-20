Direct sale phase of EURO-2020 tickets starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The phase of direct sale of tickets for UEFA’s EURO-2020 games has started, Apasport.az website reports.

Beginning from today, UEFA has declared open the direct ticket sale phase for 4 games of the continent’s most grandiose competition to be held in Baku.

Now the fans will have an opportunity to buy tickets for 3 games of A group to be held at Baku Olympic Stadium, as well as for the 1st match of 1/4 final stage by means of ticket sales portal (euro2020.com/bakutickets) by making a direct payment.

News.Az

