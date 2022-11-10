Direct Tel Aviv-Doha flights to operate during World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Direct charter flights will operate between Israel and Qatar, which do not have formal diplomatic ties, during the upcoming World Cup in Doha, FIFA said on Thursday, facilitating attendance by eligible Israeli and Palestinian fans, News.az reports.

Soccer's world governing body said it brokered the deal that would allow holders of match tickets and a valid Hayya fan ID on flights from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv to Doha's Hamad International during the one-month event.

News.Az