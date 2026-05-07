Disability and health: Top causes of school bullying in France

Disability and health: Top causes of school bullying in France

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A new survey in France has found that one in three parents believe their child has experienced bullying or discrimination at school, raising fresh concerns about unequal treatment within the education system.

The study, released by the Defender of Rights, surveyed nearly 2,000 parents of children aged between 6 and 23, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the findings, many parents reported that their children had faced bullying from classmates or discriminatory treatment linked to school policies and decisions over the previous five years.

The survey highlighted concerns involving grading, disciplinary actions, and academic orientation decisions, with parents reporting cases of unequal treatment in each area.

Around 70% of respondents who reported discrimination said it was connected to legally prohibited factors such as disability, health condition, physical appearance, religion, nationality, skin color, gender, or social background.

Health status and disability emerged as the most frequently cited reasons for discriminatory treatment, according to the report.

The findings also showed that three in ten parents said their child had experienced bullying at school, while one in ten reported cases of cyberbullying.

The survey adds to ongoing discussions in France about student wellbeing, inclusion, and the need for stronger anti-bullying and anti-discrimination measures in schools.

News.Az