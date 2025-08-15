Dmitriev: Putin-Trump summit is important for the Whole World

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia considers the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska crucial for global dialogue, aiming for constructive talks and a clear communication of its position, says Kirill Dmitriev.

Continuation of dialogue is a very positive factor, and we hope for a constructive discussion, said the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska is important for the entire world. Russia hopes for a constructive dialogue and sees an opportunity to directly convey its position to the American side, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on the "Russia-1" TV channel.

"An extremely important meeting. Undoubtedly, an important meeting for the entire world. It is significant that the dialogue continues, and we hope for a very constructive discussion. There is a lot of disinformation about Russia, and this is certainly an important opportunity to convey Russia’s position clearly and directly to the American side," he said regarding his expectations from the talks.

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the Russia–U.S. summit will begin on August 15 in Anchorage at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time. He said the main topic of the meeting will be resolving the Ukrainian crisis, but Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will also address "broader tasks to ensure peace and security, as well as current and pressing international and regional issues."

In addition to Putin, Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and the president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev. If needed, a group of experts will also be present.

News.Az