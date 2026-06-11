Region will become hell for America: IRGC commander Mousavi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has issued a warning to the United States, stating that the region would be made “hell” for American forces if tensions continue to escalate.

The remarks were made amid heightened regional tensions involving the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage for global energy supplies, News.Az reports, citing Pars Today.

Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, posted a message on social media directed at the United States, warning against attempts to make the Strait of Hormuz unsafe.

RECOMMENDED STORIES England hit by training kit theft ahead of World Cup opener in Kansas City

US claims downing of Iranian drones targeting commercial shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Anthropic disables Fable 5, Mythos on US government order

US-Iran peace deal has never been closer, says Tehran

Mousavi stated that Iran would respond across the region in retaliation for what he described as American actions and “audacity” in the area, adding that the response would be carried out “from all across Iran.”

The statement comes as tensions remain high in the Gulf region, with continued exchanges of threats and warnings between Tehran and Washington over maritime security and military activity near strategic waterways.

News.Az