Philippine quake town seeks airlift amid shortages

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A town in the Philippines affected by a recent earthquake has appealed for urgent airlifts as several isolated villages struggle with shortages of food and essential supplies following the disaster.

Local authorities reported that damaged infrastructure and blocked routes have made ground access difficult, leaving communities cut off and reliant on emergency assistance, News.Az reports, citing Telegraph India.

Officials in the affected area have warned of worsening conditions as relief efforts are delayed, with remote villages facing increasing difficulty in obtaining food and basic necessities.

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The earthquake has caused significant disruption across the region, damaging roads and limiting the movement of aid convoys, which has prompted calls for immediate aerial support to reach the most isolated communities.

Authorities and emergency responders are continuing efforts to assess the full extent of the damage while coordinating relief operations to restore access and deliver supplies to affected residents.

News.Az