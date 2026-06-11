Three Indian sailors killed in U.S. strike on tanker off Gulf of Oman

Three Indian sailors killed in U.S. strike on tanker off Gulf of Oman

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Three Indian sailors have been confirmed dead following a United States strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, India’s Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The sailors had initially been reported missing after the incident, which involved a tanker allegedly transporting Iranian oil, News.Az reports, citing Sana.

United States described the operation as a “precision strike,” stating that the vessel failed to comply with instructions prior to the attack.

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According to Indian sources, New Delhi summoned the deputy chief of the United States mission and issued a strong protest over the incident, expressing concern over the deaths of its nationals.

The strike comes amid rising tensions in the Gulf region and increased concerns over the safety and security of commercial shipping routes passing through the area.

News.Az