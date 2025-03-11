Doctors optimistic as Pope Francis continues to recover: Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis had a restful night and woke up at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Holy See press office.

This update comes after his doctors stated that while he still requires more time in the hospital, his prognosis is no longer considered guarded, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

"Pope Francis had a restful night and woke up about 8 a.m. this morning," the press office said.

On Monday evening, the Holy See press service provided an update on Pope Francis’ health, noting that given his ongoing improvements, the Pope's prognosis is no longer "guarded."

In the statement, it explained the Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable.

Improvements recorded in previous days were further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical findings, as well as by the Pope’s good response to pharmacological therapy.

For these reasons, the statement acknowledged, the doctors had decided today to lift their guarded prognosis.

"However, given the complexity of the Pope’s clinical picture and the severe infection present at the time of hospitalization," it explained, "it will still be necessary to continue pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for a period of time."

On Monday morning, the Holy Father had been able to follow the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia via a video link with the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, and subsequently received the Eucharist and went to the chapel of his private apartment for a moment of prayer. The Roman Curia’s Spiritual Exercises, which are held every year, began on Sunday afternoon in the Paul VI Hall and are being led by the Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap.

In the afternoon, the Holy Father had again joined the Curia's Spiritual Exercises, and throughout the day, had alternated between prayer and rest.

On Monday, the Pope sent a telegram of prayers and closeness to those who have experienced deadly flooding in the Argentinian port city of Bahía Blanca as well as the nearby city of Cerri.

