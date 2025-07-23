Dodgers’ Ben Casparius exits game vs. Twins with apparent hamstring injury

+ ↺ − 16 px

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius was forced to exit Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after sustaining a suspected right hamstring injury.

Casparius entered the game in the sixth inning but struggled, allowing four consecutive batters to reach base before signaling for a trainer. He was removed from the mound without recording an out, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.

The Dodgers have yet to release an official update on Casparius' condition, but further evaluation is expected soon. The 25-year-old right-hander, who has been working out of the bullpen, could face time on the injured list depending on the severity of the injury.

