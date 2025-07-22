Dodgers’ Tanner Scott to undergo MRI after forearm ‘sting’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dodgers’ bullpen concerns may have deepened after closer Tanner Scott left Monday night’s 5-2 victory over the Twins with a forearm injury.

Scott, who felt a sudden “sting sensation” during a ninth-inning pitch, is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts said the left-hander is “emotionally, not well,” but noted that initial manual testing and X-rays were positive, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I’m not sure what pitch it was, but he said he felt like a sting,” Roberts explained. “Hopefully it’s just a scare, and we can get him back soon.”

Scott, 29, threw 0.2 innings, walking one batter and hitting another before being replaced by Kirby Yates, who nearly surrendered the lead. The Dodgers escaped after James Outman robbed Carlos Correa of a game-tying three-run homer to end the game.

Scott has been the Dodgers’ primary closer since signing a four-year, $72 million deal this past offseason. While he has 19 saves, his 4.14 ERA has been inconsistent.

The Dodgers are already without Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol, and Evan Phillips—all on the injured list. Phillips is out for the season following Tommy John surgery, while Kopech is not expected back until late August.

The injury could push the Dodgers to accelerate bullpen trades ahead of the July 31 Trade Deadline.

“We were already looking for bullpen help,” Roberts admitted. “Now we might need a legitimate back-end arm.”

News.Az