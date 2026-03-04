Does the US Navy use Indian ports to strike Iran?

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has rejected claims that it had allowed the US Navy to use its ports in the war against Iran.

Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the secretary of defense in the US, had claimed on the far-right One America News Network (OAN) that American naval ships might be using Indian ports amid the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

“Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false,” the Indian foreign ministry said. “We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments.”

The pushback from India came amid growing scrutiny of the US submarine attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka, while it was leaving military exercises hosted by India.

News.Az