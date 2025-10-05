Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) rank as top Meme Coins to buy in 2025; Shiba Inu (SHIB) not on the list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meme coins are back in the spotlight in 2025, led by Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and the rising star Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Surprisingly, Shiba Inu (SHIB), once DOGE’s biggest rival, has started to fall behind. Investors are paying attention to these shifts as meme energy combines with real infrastructure. Among them, Little Pepe stands out with projected gains that some analysts frame at over 10,000% from its presale price if the roadmap is delivered.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): the breakout contender

Little Pepe has surprised many by mixing meme culture with real infrastructure. It is building on an Ethereum Layer 2 designed for meme tokens, which means faster and cheaper trades. The project also has zero tax on buys and sells and an anti-sniper bot system that makes the launch fair for all investors. The current presale price is $0.0022 in Stage 13, with over $26.3 million already raised and about 16.15 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion available. Stage 13 is already 93.67% sold out at the time of writing. Those who entered at Stage 1 paid as little as $0.0010 and are already on about 120% gains. Investors who join at $0.0022 still have room to benefit, as the planned launch price is $0.0030, which would result in an immediate 37% increase. LILPEPE has secured credibility with a CertiK audit, and its presale momentum shows strong whale participation. The project is running a massive $777,000 giveaway with over 413,000 entries and a separate Mega Giveaway across Stages 12 to 17 with over 73,000 participants and more than 15 ETH in prizes for top buyers. These campaigns have boosted its visibility and helped the presale stages sell out faster than expected. Search volume between June and August shows that Little Pepe peaked above DOGE, PEPE, and SHIB in meme coin-related searches, indicating that curiosity is turning into conviction. Analysts view this cultural momentum, combined with the zero market cap advantage, as the reason LILPEPE could deliver gains of up to 10,000% from its earliest presale stage if its roadmap and listings are successful.

Dogecoin (DOGE): the seasoned meme leader

Dogecoin remains the most recognized meme coin. Its price currently trades around $0.23 and remains one of the world's most liquid and widely listed cryptos. Technically, DOGE has shown signs of trend recovery, with shorter moving averages turning upward against longer ones and with renewed whale buying interest. A moderate bullish case puts DOGE in the $0.60 to $0.80 range during 2025 if the overall crypto sentiment stays positive.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): the volatile community favorite

PEPE trades around $0.00000925. Recent technical patterns indicate a mixed signal, with a golden cross suggesting bullish momentum. Analysts note that PEPE is compressing into a tight range and could see a strong breakout move if volume spikes. A speculative bullish scenario could lift PEPE to approximately $0.000018 to $0.000020 in the near term, roughly doubling its current value. In a full meme-driven bull market, some forecasts suggest it might climb toward $0.000030 to $0.000050 or even higher, implying thousands of % gains if market mania returns.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): losing its momentum

Shiba Inu trades around $0.0000117 with a market cap of nearly $7 billion. Unlike its rivals, SHIB’s technical indicators have stayed bearish, with weaker momentum signals and a noticeable drop in its token burn rate. The ecosystem built around Shibarium and ShibaSwap has struggled to retain user engagement, while whale activity has slowed and trading volumes have declined. Unless SHIB can boost adoption or burn more tokens, experts believe it could stay flat or drop another 15% to 30% over the next year if the market weakens.

Conclusion

For 2025, DOGE remains a solid veteran play with moderate upside, while PEPE is a high-volatility choice with potential bursts of growth. SHIB, on the other hand, looks weighed down by stagnation. The most exciting prospect is Little Pepe, with its fast-selling presale, strong whale participation, Layer 2 infrastructure, zero tax policy, and major community incentives. Starting from a zero market cap gives Little Pepe the widest growth window among the group. With analysts projecting up to 10,000% gains from the earliest presale stage, its blend of meme energy and real infrastructure has made it the standout meme coin to watch this year. To join the presale before the final listing, visit the website, check the Telegram, follow on Twitter, or enter the $777k giveaway before Stage 17 closes.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az