Dogecoin latest news; Why holders are turning to trending altcoins like Remittix in September

Dogecoin price has failed to break out of a hold around $0.215 as the meme coin keeps battling critical resistance barriers, with technical analysts warning of likely dips toward $0.204–$0.20 if support fails to hold on.

While whales scooped up 680 million DOGE tokens in the last month and recent ETF hype, with the probability increasing to 71%, the reality remains evident. Dogecoin momentum is fading, and it needs a real catalyst.

This lack of utility is forcing investors to consider seeking the next explosive opportunity, and a top contender on their watchlist has been Remittix. This utility-driven PayFi project is rapidly growing as the best crypto to buy now.

Dogecoin Continues Bearish Struggle

Doegecoin has failed to regain its bullish momentum despite multiple hype cycles. The coin is still fending off bears at the $0.214 support level but has created consistent lower highs since mid-August.

Source: TradingView

Trading volumes rose to 416.41 million during a test of $0.223 resistance. Still, the upside faded immediately. Despite ETF speculation heating up, Dogecoin price action remains doubtful.

Should Dogecoin fail to maintain support at $0.213, analysts are wary of potential dips toward $0.17 Fibonacci support. For upside forecasts, the cap remains at $0.25–$0.27.

Introducing Remittix: The Altcoin Attracting Dogecoin Investors

While Dogecoin price struggles, Remittix is breaking out with momentum, and time to get in early is running thin quickly.

Instead of hype reliance, the PayFi project offers seamless crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries, supporting 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies with fees under 1%. In addition, it has completed a CertiK audit, and the RTX token is backed by deflationary tokenomics. This setup explains why analysts are calling Remittix the fastest-growing crypto of 2025.

Here's Why Experts Call Remittix The Best DeFi Altcoin Under $1

Global Usability: Offers crypto-to-fiat payments in over 30 countries

Low TX Charges: Transactions with <1% cost, trumps what traditional remittance offers

Mobile-First Wallet Launch: Beta wallet release on September 15 adds real-time FX conversion and is increasing momentum

Business Application: The Remittix Pay API is designed for businesses and freelancers to receive payments

Prioritizes Security: Fully CertiK-audited and institution-ready

With each part of the setup readying it for long-term adoption, RTX still being priced under $1 makes it an early-stage crypto investment with life-changing potential. Buy in before mainstream traders catch up.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

