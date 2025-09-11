Dogecoin millionaire says this is the DOGE of the 2025 Bull run  

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meme coins may be playful in nature, but they are one of the fastest-growing tokens that make millionaires in no time. This possibility is reflected in the rise of Dogecoin, as it has made millionaires with its growth.

On the watch for a perfect replica for Dogecoin, a Dogecoin made millionaire, and an analyst believes that a fast-rising token, Little Pepe, would be the next Dogecoin making millionaires and more. As it stands, a growing number of early investors and industry voices are suggesting that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will undoubtedly make millionaires despite the fact that it is still in its early days because the meme ecosystem is poised to lead the next bull run.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and the Rise of Meme Wealth

Dogecoin was and still is a meme but the craze of the community combined with the rapid rise in fame turned it into a cultural and financial revolution. It was perhaps too simple to be called an Ethereum (ETH) or Solana (SOL). Still, it demonstrated that humor and digital culture could be the most critical factors leading to mass adoption. A Dogecoin millionaire has just described the next meme token to follow the path of DOGE as one that combines meme culture with serious blockchain infrastructure. And this is where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is attracting attention.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Becoming the face of the Meme Layer 2 Movement.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a Layer 2 meme-specific blockchain, unlike other classic meme coins, whose propagation relies solely on viral momentum. This means that meme coins are no longer just speculative assets; they are part of blockchain architecture now. The project offers very low fees with swift finality and anti-sneaky-bot features, which may, to some degree, resolve some of the pain points that traders endure when meme token trading on Ethereum or Solana. Its current presale shows mounting momentum, indicating an early positive confidence about the model.

Presale Momentum Signals Strong Demand

At the time of writing, the Little Pepe presale is in Stage 12, priced at $0.0021 per token. Over $24.3 million has been raised out of a $25.4 million target, with more than 15.2 billion tokens sold out of 15.75 billion available. This suggests that demand has remained strong even as the presale approaches its final stages. Analysts believe that a listing price of $0.003 could provide a modest but significant entry point for early adopters compared to historic meme coin presales.

Tokenomics Designed for Growth and Community

The tokenomics of Little Pepe can also contribute to long-term sustainability. The 26.5% presale buyer allocation, 30% chain development, 10% for liquidity on the DEX, and 13.5% for staking and rewards are intended to foster action and drive system growth. Notably, the project enjoys a zero transaction tax, which can make it a more desirable option for active traders compared to its highly taxed alternatives. Together with its future listings on two of the leading centralized exchanges and its current listing on CoinMarketCap, the stage towards visibility is already being established.

Roadmap and Unique Utility

The roadmap of Little Pepe allocates its path to creative development: Pregnancy, Birth, and Growth. The roadmap has been designed to enable close monitoring and assessment of the project, attracting positive market feedback and making it investment-worthy. Although this playful style is popular in meme culture, technical ambitions are more serious. The Growth stage involves the concept of Meme Launchpad, a platform where new meme projects can be safely launched on-chain. Should this work, it would make LILPEPE not only another meme coin but the infrastructure on which meme finance is built. This initiative is also backed by the anonymous professionals who have sponsored some of the previous top meme coins, which can increase credibility.

Conclusion: The Meme Coin to Watch

As Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to serve as cultural artifacts, the market needs a new-generation project that combines utility with comedy. There are initial indications that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) may turn out to be that project. Its presale is almost over, its vision of Layer 2, and its designed tokenomics can become the star meme ecosystem of the 2025 bull run. LILPEPE is becoming hard to overlook among the crowd following the development of meme finance.

