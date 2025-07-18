Yandex metrika counter

Dogecoin price predictions overshadowed by best new crypto presale up over 450% in 2025

Photo: Tradingview

Dogecoin Price Prediction headlines have taken center stage this July, but seasoned investors are looking beyond familiar names as 2025’s best crypto presale rockets past 450% growth in mere weeks. 

While meme-coin buzz never truly fades, it is the surging momentum of innovative new DeFi projects that’s capturing the lion’s share of market excitement. 

This week, with Bitcoin at all-time highs and regulatory updates drawing global headlines, a rising new contender is quietly drawing investor attention with unique tech and record-breaking funding. Let us dive in.

Dogecoin: Whale activity and technical targets

Dogecoin price prediction models show DOGE rising over 40% since June and currently hovering near $0.22. Recent whale accumulation has pushed sentiment bullish, with on-chain analysis supporting another potential rally

Technical analysts note DOGE’s double-bottom pattern and positive momentum above the 100-day EMA, suggesting a breakout toward $0.25 is in play.

Moving further in the future, there are also predictions which see Dogecoin hitting at least as high as $1.07 by year-end in the event that the bull market persists. 

There is also talk of increasing institutional interest with Bit Origin (NASDAQ: BTOG) intending to raise up to $500 million, of which it intends to raise 400 million through stock sales and 100 million through convertible debt, to purchase DOGE.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction As The Best Low Gas Fee Crypto Project

Remittix is redefining crypto utility with a real-world payment solution built for global relevance. Set to launch its mobile wallet in Q3, users will be able to send 40+ cryptos and 30 fiat currencies with instant FX conversion.

What truly distinguishes Remittix from the competition is a strong, growing community and a technology stack built for next-generation DeFi. 

The top Defi project has already attracted over $16.3 million in funding, with demand climbing quickly and industry veterans recognizing the value of true real-world adoption. Experts point to several other features drawing institutional FOMO including 

  • Global Reach: Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries
  • Security First: Audited by CertiK, a top blockchain security firm
  • Business API designed for next-wave liquidity
  • Deflationary token model—value for long-term holders
  • 50% Bonus Live: Limited time before the $18M soft cap

Investor momentum is surging as the Remittix wallet reveal and Q3 launch approach. 

With a limited window for early access offering generous bonus rewards and a deflationary supply model—now is the moment for those seeking to secure a stake in the best DeFi project and best crypto to buy now. Remittix isn’t just another token; it’s the answer for those wanting utility, low gas fee crypto transfers, and a shot at the next breakout success of 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway


