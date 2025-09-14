Yandex metrika counter

Dogecoin price targets $0.30, while Shiba Inu holders are flocking to this new altcoin eyeing 50x returns by 2026

Source: Trading View

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to dominate meme coin headlines in 2025, but a growing number of investors are beginning to diversify. While Dogecoin price is showing signs of strength with a possible move back toward the $0.30 level, Shiba Inu’s recent struggles have led many holders to explore opportunities in Remittix (RTX). This rising PayFi project analysts believe could deliver 50x returns by 2026.

Dogecoin Price Targets $0.30

After weeks of sideways trading, the Dogecoin price is once again making headlines. DOGE has been consolidating in the mid-$0.20 range but is now showing signs of a potential rally. Market watchers highlight two key factors:

  • DOGE is trading around $0.2409 as of early September. Volume spiked significantly recently, suggesting renewed interest from both whales and retail investors. 
  • Institutional signals are gaining strength. One recent report noted that over $57 million worth of Dogecoin was transferred into large wallets, pointing toward accumulation ahead of possible ETF developments. 
  • Technical models now indicate that if the Dogecoin price can close a daily candle above $0.25, it may have enough momentum to target $0.27–$0.30. But analysts also warn that resistance between $0.25–$0.28 is thick, and without fresh catalysts, updates to utility or burn mechanisms, the  Dogecoin price may struggle to break through that ceiling

Shiba Inu Investors Look Elsewhere

Shiba Inu has had a more difficult time. Despite once being hyped as “the Dogecoin killer,” SHIB has struggled to maintain momentum this year. Key challenges include:

  • Stalled development: Updates around Shibarium have been slower than expected, leaving the community frustrated.
  • Price weakness: SHIB has faced repeated rejection at critical resistance levels, with price action showing signs of fatigue.
  • Declining hype: Social media activity around SHIB has cooled, and some holders are losing patience.
  • This has led to a growing trend: Shiba Inu holders moving into new opportunities, with Remittix quickly becoming the standout alternative.

Why Remittix Is Becoming the Investor Favorite

Unlike Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which rely heavily on hype, Remittix is carving out a strong PayFi niche, offering investors both utility and upside potential. The presale has already gained attention thanks to a mix of community rewards and forward-looking product plans.

Here’s what’s driving the buzz:

  • The Remittix presale price sits at $0.1080 per RTX token.
  • Over 658 million tokens have been sold already.
  • Funds raised have cleared $25.2 million.
  • Confirmed exchange listings include BitMart and LBank.
  • A PayFi Beta Wallet aimed at bridging payments and DeFi is scheduled for release next Monday.
  • Holders now enjoy 15% instant USDT rewards for referring new buyers, claimable every 24 hours via your Remittix dashboard.

Analysts are now citing Remittix as one of the top potential high-return altcoins for 2025–2026. With its current presale metrics, upcoming wallet launch, and confirmed listings, some projections place its growth potential at 20x-50x, especially under favorable adoption and utility rollout.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway


