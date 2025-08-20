Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Remittix: Which could turn $200 into $20,000 in 2025?

Meme coins are upping their game, reaching for a surge in the current bullish market. Dogecoin hit multi-month highs in the past week and Shiba Inu moved somewhat consistently with the market supply.

But their price surges have nothing on the new PayFi project, Remittix. The RTX tokens have taken over proceedings in the crypto market, and they are clearly favored to flip $200 to $20,000 in 2025.

Here's where Dogecoin and Shiba Inu stand in the grand scheme of things.

Dogecoin: Correction follows DOGE price spike

The Dogecoin price has been known for being very moody, even among meme coins, and the past few days are proof of that. DOGE impressed with an 18% weekly jump to $0.25 on Thursday, but it has since been trading downwards.

Dogecoin experienced some phenomenal accumulation from the whales since the start of July, and that's what stabilized its spike. Profit taking and price correction could be dragging the DOGE price under and all that will hurt Dogecoin's chances of a significant surge this year.

Shiba Inu: Uninspiring SHIB can't pull investors

The Shiba Inu token was flattered to deceive last week, as the token rose to $0.000014 along with Dogecoin. SHIB is back to trading at its $0.000012 support level; a rebound for Shiba Inu is looking unlikely.

Development is stunted on Shiba Inu, as the token price has mainly relied on the burn rates. They are not sustainable, especially if SHIB is looking to cut down on its zeroes.

If anything, the meme coin collapse in the past 24 hours shows that they are not capable of holding on to their gains. And all the while, Remittix is only rising by the day.

Remittix: Crypto finance to the world!

Remittix is launching in the PayFi sector, where it is tipped to offset Ripple and Stellar from the top spots in no time. Why? The RTX project is the future of crypto payments, and the coins are already some of the most popular in the market.

But beyond that, Remittix is launching a DApp with a utility that bridges crypto and fiat currencies, finally. On Remittix, users will be able to send their crypto assets directly to fiat bank accounts. The transfers will be cloaked, fast and without any bank charges.

And they will be everywhere. Already, Remittix supports 30 fiat currencies and more than 40 crypto tokens, and it's only going to get better.

Investors and top traders can see Remittix's potential, and that's why they are storming the presale. You should be joining them too.

End 2025 on a high; Get RTX tokens today

Each Remittix coin costs $0.0944 and they all carry potential for 100x spikes when the platform goes live.

News.Az