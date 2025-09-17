Dogecoin & Shiba Inu see sharp uptick in trading volume but thousands race to buy meme sensation Layer Brett

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have recently experienced a drastic increase in trading volume, and this has drawn the interest of traders as they exhibit a new surge. Nonetheless, with the emergence of those popular meme coins, there is a new sensation that takes off.

The development of Layer Brett is attracting thousands of investors due to its potential to explode, and many may be asking themselves whether this will outdo its predecessors.

Dogecoin's recent trading surge

The trading volume of Dogecoin has recently increased sharply, which means that investors are interested again. On September 11, 2025, the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, ticker DOJE, was launched, with a significant level of institutional interest and a resulting explosion of trading. This is one of the broader trends, as the trading volume of Dogecoin grows by 75% in the above-average key market sessions.

According to analysts, such volume spikes are signs of good support levels and a possible increase in price. With institutional actors persisting on the Dogecoin sheet, the market dynamics of the asset are changing, and it is currently a significant asset in the cryptocurrency market.

Is Shiba Inu poised for a breakout?

Investors are interested as Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been trading in large volumes in the recent past. On September 9, 2025, an estimated 2.6 trillion tokens moved off of centralized exchanges, the largest SHIB liquidation ever. Changes in holder behavior may indicate a favorable trend because less exchange supply often raises prices.

Additionally, Shiba Inu is stable at $0.00001304. With a continuation, analysts predict a breakout target of $0.0001. Despite increased competition from funny coins like Layer Brett, Shiba Inu remains a major cryptocurrency player due to its strong community and recent technical indicators.

Layer Brett: A meme coin built for speed and real-world use

Many meme coins start with excitement and buzz, only to quickly vanish. However, Layer Brett has chosen a different trajectory, merging humor with practical design. As an Ethereum Layer-2 solution, it avoids the high gas fees of earlier meme coins, allowing for rapid, low-cost transactions at scale.

The presale figures tell a compelling tale. Within days, Layer Brett surpassed $1 million in contributions. This success is no surprise; Layer Brett is ushering in a new era of meme culture, one that combines viral appeal with real-world utility.

Layer Brett's economic model sets it apart. Early investors saw annual percentage yields in the thousands, demonstrating the unusually high staking incentives that turn the currency from a risky gamble to a reliable source of income.

Additionally, LBRETT fosters engagement through gamified minting, NFT integration, and a community-driven treasury—elements that build lasting value. Analysts now predict 300x potential, based not on wishful thinking, but on Layer Brett’s solid foundation: a growth model that supports virality without collapsing under its own hype.

Conclusion

Although their charts may indicate promise, mood has veered more toward caution than conviction, and Dogecoin and Shiba Inu teeter between actual gains and precarious direction. Instead of resting on memetic laurels, Layer Brett is bending ahead in the meantime. It rewards participation above simple circulation by fusing the network effects of culture with the design of scalable technologies.

Whispers are becoming convictions thanks to their presale performance and staking design. The price of the LBRETT presale is currently only $0.0055. The price has increased due to demand, and the present price won't last forever, making now the perfect time to join in.

Don't wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won't last long.

