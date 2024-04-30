Doha Declaration expresses support for Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Doha on Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Doha Declaration adopted on the outcomes of the session underscores the importance of support for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the call for the conclusion of the peace treaty as soon as possible, as well as the importance of the delimitation agreement, which provides for the return of four villages of Azerbaijan.

The mentioned declaration also expresses deep concern about the threat of landmines threatening peace, stability, and security in several countries, including Azerbaijan. It calls on the UN and member states, as well as other interested parties, to provide support in the fight against this threat.

