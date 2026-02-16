DOJ sends Epstein files name list to Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of Justice has sent Congress a list of hundreds of prominent individuals whose names appear in documents tied to investigations into convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The list includes so-called “politically exposed persons” found across millions of released files. Officials said the names appear in various contexts and do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing or direct contact with Epstein, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The disclosure was required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated the release of investigation-related documents. The letter was signed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and sent to leaders of congressional judiciary committees.

The list reportedly includes public figures such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, and business figures including Les Wexner, along with cultural icons such as Princess Diana, Elvis Presley, and Michael Jackson.

Authorities emphasized that, aside from Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, no one named in the list has been charged in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

News.Az