CBS: US Ready to support possible Israeli Strikes on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US administration has assured Israel that it will support its strikes on Iran if negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program fail, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

According to their reports, US President Donald Trump outlined this position during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in late December 2025. According to the television network, senior Pentagon and US intelligence officials are "discussing the possibility of supporting new Israeli strikes on Iran."

RECOMMENDED STORIES US launches maritime plan to counter China dominance

Lawsuit challenges Trump golf course plan

Trump says “progress has been made" with FBI involvement in Guthrie investigation

Trump: Zelenskyy may miss opportunity for settlement

According to the television company, the discussion within the American administration is primarily devoted to "how the US can help," including by refueling Israeli aircraft and obtaining permission for them to fly over the territory of third countries.

News.Az