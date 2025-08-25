Dollar falters after Powell’s dovish shift

It edged up 0.1% to $1.3509 versus sterling, following a 0.8% slide in the prior session, and rose 0.3% to 147.26 yen, clawing back part of Friday's 1% tumble.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar briefly leapt to a one-week high of $0.6523 on Monday before pulling back to trade little changed at $0.6490. In the previous session, it surged 1.1%.

Powell in a closely watched speech at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday opened the door to an interest rate cut at the central bank's meeting next month.

"Downside risks to employment are rising," he told an audience of international economists and policymakers. "And if those risks materialize, they can do so quickly."

Traders are now pricing in 84% odds of a quarter-point rate cut on September 17, and a cumulative 53 basis points of reductions by year-end, according to LSEG data.