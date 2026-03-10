Yandex metrika counter

US warns citizens in Nigeria of possible terrorist threat

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria issued a security alert Monday, warning American citizens of a potential terrorist threat targeting U.S. facilities and affiliated schools across the country.

The alert comes amid heightened tensions following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran. Citizens were advised to exercise extra precautions when visiting the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, the U.S. consulate in Lagos, and U.S.-affiliated schools, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nigerian authorities have increased security in Abuja following warnings of pro-Iranian protests, while thousands of Shi’ite Muslims in northern Nigeria have marched in support of Iran in recent days.

The embassy did not provide specific details about the threat but emphasized vigilance and caution for Americans traveling in Nigeria.


