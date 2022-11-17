Yandex metrika counter

Dollar gains, stocks slip as Fed officials talk tough on rates

  • World
  • Share
Dollar gains, stocks slip as Fed officials talk tough on rates

The dollar rose and equity markets slid on Thursday after hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official that reminded investors a less aggressive monetary policy is unlikely with U.S. employment data still showing a tight labor market, News.az reports.

Nagging recession and higher interest rate worries also rattled European markets, while the pound tumbled as Britain hoped to put its disastrous recent fiscal experiment behind it with a more austere-looking budget.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      