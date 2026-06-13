12-hour lines for Hailey Bieber’s Rhode beauty brand?

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Hailey Rhode Bieber’s viral beauty brand, Rhode, has officially kicked off its international summer station tour, and fans are going to extreme lengths to get their hands on the products.

The tour launched with a highly anticipated pop-up at Bowen’s Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island, running from June 11 to June 14. The event has drawn massive, dedicated crowds, with some superfans waiting in line for over 12 hours just to purchase items from the brand’s new summer collection and score some exclusive Rhode Island-themed merchandise, News.Az reports, citing Newport Buzz.

The dedication was on full display Friday morning as crowds braved the heat. Some fans splayed out on piles of blankets, while others waited in lawn chairs. The mania was so intense that the first people in line had been awake for nearly 36 hours by the time the doors opened at 11:00 a.m.

Inside the Viral Pop-Up Experience

Rhode transformed the space with a massive booth shaped like the brand's signature lowercase "r." Because of the overwhelming demand and quick sell-outs, Rhode employees worked the lines to keep waiting fans comfortable by handing out:

Water and sunscreen

Fans and umbrellas

Local treats, including coffee from Rhode Island’s viral Nitro Bar and cinnamon buns from Co-Dough

Why Newport?

While Rhode’s previous pop-ups have taken over major hubs like New York City, the decision to launch the summer tour in Newport delighted local New England fans who usually have to travel hours for such viral events.

Attendees noted the clever irony of the beauty brand Rhode popping up in Rhode Island, pointing out that Newport has rapidly become a major hotspot for Gen Z and young adults tracking TikTok trends. With viral brands increasingly choosing the scenic coastal town for major activations, Newport is cementing its status as a premier summer destination for beauty and fashion lovers.

News.Az