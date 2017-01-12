Dollar loses altitude, Asia shares touch 11-week high

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. dollar nursed widespread losses on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited news briefing provided scant clarity on future fiscal policies, disappointing bulls wagering on major stimulus.

Yet neither did Trump mention possible tariffs against Chinese exports, a relief for Asian share markets that have feared the outbreak of a global trade war, according to Reuters.

It was enough to help MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS climb 0.6 percent to its highest since late October, wile Shanghai stocks .SSEC edged up 0.2 percent.

Going the other way, Japan's Nikkei .N225 slipped 0.9 percent as the yen climbed on a retreating dollar.

Spread betters also pointed to a hesitant start for European bourses, with the UK flat and German stocks a touch lower.

Wall Street had overcome its brief wobble to end Wednesday firmer. The Dow .DJI added 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.28 percent and the Nasdaq .IXIC 0.21 percent.

Health stocks were not so lucky after Trump said pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" by charging high prices.

The S&P 500 healthcare index .SPXHC lost 1 percent, while the Nasdaq biotechnology index .NBI sank 2.96 percent.

Trump's first news conference since the Nov. 8 election contained no details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending, two factors that had fuelled the five-week rally in stocks and a selloff in global bond markets.

"President-elect Trump's first news conference since late July has left a veritable laundry list of questions unanswered for markets," wrote analysts at Westpac.

"The news conference was a far cry from the market friendly, pro-growth "presidential" comments that Trump delivered at his acceptance speech on 9 Nov," they added.

"The issue is that markets arguably priced in too much reflation without any solid policy detail."

The uncertainty about what policies will actually be pursued has seen yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rally from a 2.64 percent peak over the last month to stand at 2.334 percent on Thursday.

The U.S. dollar, likewise, has had to surrender some of its gains in the last week or so. Wednesday's session was especially volatile with the dollar rallying hard into the Trump event, only to recoil at his vagueness on policy. [USD/]

The dollar index dipped 0.3 percent to 101.520 .DXY on Thursday, having been as high as 102.950 at one stage overnight.

The euro had rallied to $1.0602 EUR= from a trough of $1.0454, while the dollar lapsed to 114.76 yen from a top of 116.87.

Sterling GBP= also bounced from a 10-week low of $1.2048 to reach $1.2203.

In commodity markets, oil was a shade softer after data showed rising U.S. crude inventories. [O/R]

U.S. crude CLc1 was trading 11 cents lower at $52.14, though that followed gains of nearly 3 percent overnight. Brent crude LCOc1 was off 4 cents at $55.06 a barrel.

