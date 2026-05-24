Burkina Faso steps up Ebola prevention measures

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Burkina Faso has intensified preventive measures against Ebola virus disease, with health authorities emphasizing that no cases have been detected in the country so far.

In a statement, the country’s Ministry of Health said epidemiological surveillance has been reinforced, particularly at border entry points, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities added that all healthcare facilities across the country have been placed on high alert to ensure the rapid identification of any suspected Ebola cases.

The ministry also announced efforts to strengthen the capabilities of national laboratories, including the deployment of mobile laboratories aimed at quickly confirming suspected infections. The response measures further include the preparation of isolation centers and treatment systems, along with the mobilization of the Center for Emergency Health Response Operations.

While reiterating that no Ebola cases have been recorded in Burkina Faso, health officials urged the public to remain vigilant and strictly follow public health recommendations and preventive guidelines.

News.Az