"Don't Fall!": Hydrofoil surfer stalked by Great White in 10-minute chase - VIDEO

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The ocean is a vast wilderness where humans are often mere visitors, a reality made chillingly clear by a viral video featuring professional surfer Matt Wilkinson.

While surfing off the coast of New South Wales, Australia, Wilkinson became the subject of a heart-stopping encounter captured by a surveillance drone, News.Az reports, citing People.

The footage reveals a 1.5-meter Great White shark stalking the athlete from below, at one point coming so close that it was mere inches from his dangling feet.

What makes the footage particularly haunting is Wilkinson’s complete lack of awareness. As the predator circled his board and even appeared to nudge his leash, the surfer remained calm, later mentioning that he only heard a faint splash which he dismissed as the wind or a small fish. Meanwhile, from the shore, a drone operator from Surf Life Saving NSW watched the life-or-death drama unfold in real-time. Recognizing the imminent danger, the operator used the drone’s onboard speakers to blast a warning signal, which startled both the shark and the surfer.

Marine biologists suggest that this was likely a display of exploratory behavior. Because sharks lack hands, they use their mouths to investigate unfamiliar objects to determine if they are prey. In this instance, the shark seemed to realize the surfboard wasn't its usual meal—or perhaps the sudden acoustic warning from the drone was enough to break its focus—causing it to dart away into the deep blue.

Once back on dry land, Wilkinson watched the footage with a mixture of shock and profound relief. He admitted that seeing how close the shark actually came was a humbling experience that changed his perspective on the water. The incident serves as a powerful testament to how modern technology is revolutionizing beach safety, providing a literal eye in the sky that, in this case, likely prevented a tragedy and allowed a world-class athlete to surf another day.

News.Az