Donald Trump said he is unsure whether he supports the due process rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution

In a recent interview, Trump said he doesn’t believe military force would be necessary to make Canada the 51st U.S. state.

Donald Trump has refused to affirm his intention to uphold due process rights laid out in the US constitution, News.Az informs via Irish Examiner.

In a new interview, the US president also said he does not think military force will be needed to make Canada the “51st state” of the US, and played down the possibility he would look to run for a third term in the White House.

The comments in a wide-ranging and combative interview with NBC’s Meet The Press came as the Republican president’s efforts to quickly enact his agenda faced sharper headwinds from the public as his second administration passed the 100-day mark, according to a recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research. I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer Mr Trump made clear he is not backing away from a to-do list that he insists the American electorate broadly supported when they elected him in November. The interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker was taped on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida and aired on Sunday. Critics on the left have tried to make the case that Mr Trump is chipping away at due process in the US, most notably in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man who was living in Maryland when he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador and imprisoned without communication. Mr Trump says Mr Abrego Garcia is part of a violent transnational gang, and has sought to turn deportation into a test case for his campaign against illegal immigration, despite a Supreme Court order saying the administration must work to return Mr Abrego Garcia to the US.

