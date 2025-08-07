Donald Trump to sign document suspending implementation of Section 907

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign a document suspending the implementation of Section 907 of the "Freedom Support Act," News.Az reports citing the Report.

The document will be signed on August 8 as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington.

This decision, a result of the successful cooperation between President Ilham Aliyev and his American counterpart Donald Trump, is expected to put an end to the injustice Azerbaijan has faced for the past 33 years.

To recall, during the period when Azerbaijani territories were under occupation by Armenia, the U.S. Congress adopted a law in 1992 that banned U.S. government assistance to Azerbaijan, citing Baku’s alleged "blockade" of Armenia as a pretext.

Although subsequent U.S. presidents temporarily waived the enforcement of Section 907, the Biden–Blinken administration reactivated this unjust provision and attempted to use it as a means of pressure against Azerbaijan.

News.Az